US to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.

The administration said in late March it would release a record 1 million barrels of per day of oil for six months from the SPR, held in hollowed-out salt caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Advertisement

The US has already sold 125 million barrels from the reserve with nearly 70 million barrels already delivered to purchasers, a senior administration official told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The SPR releases have been a “supply lifeline” to oil and refining companies as the industry continues efforts to get oil production back online after declines during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.

The US Energy Information Administration, the statistics arm of the Energy Department, said this month that US oil output will rise to more than 11.9 million bpd in 2022 and to nearly 12.8 million bpd in 2023, from about 11.2 million bpd in 2021. That compares with a record near 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

Read more:

Oil prices rise in volatile trade, Fed hike expectations weigh

Global oil and gas map seen shifting as industry seeks access to renewables

Russia won't supply oil to the world market if price cap imposed: Interfax