Kuwait’s KNPC begins exporting petroleum coke and diesel products

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has begun exporting petroleum coke and diesel products from its Clean Fuels project, the state-run corporation’s chief executive officer said in a statement on Sunday.

The first shipment of the clean motor fuel was exported after covering the needs of local market, Waleed al-Badr, KNPC chief executive officer said.

