Nine companies to get oil from US strategic reserve in latest sale

The United States on Thursday said nine companies will buy 20 million barrels of oil in the latest sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to ease petroleum prices elevated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and thin global spare capacity to boost output.

The administration said in March it would release a record 1 million barrels of crude per day from May to October, or about 180 million barrels, from the SPR, which holds oil in caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

White House expects OPEC+ oil production hike after Middle East trip

US to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release from strategic reserve