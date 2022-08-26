TotalEnergies reiterates it does not supply jet fuel for Russian army

TotalEnergies, under fire after a report earlier this week saying it was supplying jet fuel to the Russian army, reiterated on Friday that this wasn’t the case, adding it would seek to end this “controversy.”



In a statement, the company said it had asked its Russian partner Novatek clarity about condensate produced by their joint ventures.



“The range of products derived during processing at the Ust-Luga complex includes jet fuel (Jet A-1) that is exclusively exported outside Russia, and it does not even have the certification to be sold inside the country,” TotalEnergies said, citing Novatek’s response.



“Therefore, it is clear that the media publications and calls to investigate activities of TotalEnergies in our joint companies have absolutely no basis in fact,” it added.



Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday that TotalEnergies was involved in supplying gas condensate to make jet fuel that may have been used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine, via the French firm’s stake in a venture with Russia’s Novatek.



Le Monde said the jet fuel delivered to two Russian air force bases which likely were involved in carrying out airstrikes in Ukraine was produced from gas condensate supplied by Terneftegaz, in which TotalEnergies holds 49 percent.



TotalEnergies, which unlike major Western rivals has held on to its assets in Russia despite criticism.



