Germany prepares for possible nationalization of Gazprom Germania

The German government has set up a holding company to carry out a possible nationalization of Gazprom Germania, the energy business abandoned by Russia’s Gazprom in April, Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
Germany’s energy regulator said in April it would administer the company -- a trading, storage and transmission business -- in the interests of Germany and Europe.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Under the name Securing Energy for Europe Holding GmbH (SEEHG), the holding company is responsible for the company investments, the newspaper reported, citing a government document.
Two lawyers from CMS Hasche Sigle law firm are the managing directors, it added.
CMS Hasche Sigle declined to comment on the report, citing confidentiality obligations.
Germany’s economy ministry said it was aware of the holding company and that its establishment was a precautionary step for any restructuring measures.
“It is a purely precautionary institution that currently only exists as a corporate law shell,” a spokesperson for the ministry told Welt am Sonntag.
Read more:
Russia wastes gas by burning it into the atmosphere while cutting supplies to EU
Germany approves measures to turn down heating, lights this winter
Australian defense minister to visit Germany, UK, France to boost ties
-
Russia’s Gazprom warns European gas prices could climb a further 60 percentRussian state gas company Gazprom said on Tuesday that European gas prices could spike by 60 percent to more than $4,000 per 1,000 cubic meters this ... Energy
-
Russia’s Gazprom says it’s stopping gas supplies to LatviaRussian gas producer Gazprom said on Saturday it had stopped supplying neighboring Latvia with gas, accusing it of violating conditions for gas ... World News
-
Russia’s Gazprom says it hasn’t received Nord Stream 1 turbine, blames Siemens EnergyA senior manager at Russia’s Gazprom said on Wednesday that the company was still awaiting the return of a Siemens Energy turbine for the Nord Stream ... Energy