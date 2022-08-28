Power crunch driven by drought in China’s Sichuan Province eases

A power crunch driven by drought in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, the country’s biggest hydropower producer, has started to ease as temperatures fall, state media reported on Sunday.
Power for ordinary industrial and commercial users has been restored while that for large industrial users will be gradually restored, except for highly energy-intensive industries, state media reported, citing the State Grid Corp.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A long drought across the Yangtze basin has crimped electricity supply, prompting concerns that China could suffer another devastating power shortage.
But demand is easing as the letup in temperatures, which had exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many areas, has tempered a surge in air conditioner use, state media said.
Sichuan generates 30 percent of China’s hydroelectric power, usually delivering a massive power surplus to the rest of the country. But it is now receiving electricity from other provinces after weeks of minimal rainfall and extreme heat.
Read more: China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest after worst heatwave on record
-
Powerful typhoon ‘Ma-on’ approaches Hong Kong, Macau and southern ChinaA powerful typhoon was approaching southern China on Wednesday evening, prompting Hong Kong to issue its third highest storm warning as neighboring ... World News
-
China probes property firm execs for ‘serious violations’China has announced it is investigating several executives at state-owned property companies over allegations of “serious violations of discipline and ... World News
-
China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest after worst heatwave on recordChina's autumn harvest is under “severe threat” from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the ... World News
-
Rescuers search for missing in China landslide as death toll rises to 23The death toll of flooding caused by a landslide in western China has risen to 23 on Saturday while eight other people are still missing, state ... World News
-
Receding water levels of China’s Yangtze reveal ancient Buddhist statuesPlunging water levels of the Yangtze River have revealed a submerged island in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing and a trio of Buddhist statues ... World News