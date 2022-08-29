Oil prices rise on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut, conflict in Libya
Oil rose on Monday, extending last week’s gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong US dollar and a dire outlook for US growth.
Saudi Arabia, top producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Brent crude was up 55 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $101.54 a barrel by 1025 GMT, extending last week’s 4.4 percent rally. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 62 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $93.68 after rising by 2.5 percent last week.
“Oil prices are inching higher on hopes of a production cut from OPEC and its allies to restore market balance in response to the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity research at Religare Broking.
OPEC+, comprising OPEC, Russia and allied producers, meets to set policy on September 5.
The price of crude oil has surged this year, with Brent coming close to a record high of $147 in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Rising fears over high interest rates, inflation and recession risks have since weighed on the market.
Oil’s gain was limited by a strong US dollar, which hit a 20-year high on Monday after the Federal Reserve chairman signaled that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to curb inflation.
“While a strong dollar restrains broad commodity prices, the undersupply issue in the oil markets will probably continue to support the upside bias,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
Unrest in Libya’s capital at the weekend, resulting in 32 deaths, sparked concern that the country could slide into a full-blown conflict and disrupt in oil supply from the OPEC nation.
Read more:
Swiss group to launch petition to rethink closure of nuclear power plants
Austria wants EU to separate electricity, gas prices
Germany's gas storage facilities filling up faster than planned: Econ Minister
-
Libya’s oil production recovers to pre-blockade levelLibya’s crude output has rebounded to its early April levels, the OPEC member’s oil minister said, in an increase that could help cool a jittery ... Energy
-
Libyan capital quiet after worst fighting in two yearsLibya’s capital was quiet early on Sunday, a day after the worst fighting there for two years killed 32 people and injured 159 as forces aligned with ... Middle East
-
Iran may drain offshore crude oil cache if nuclear deal reachedProgress toward an Iranian nuclear deal has thrown the spotlight onto a sizeable cache of crude held by Tehran that could be swiftly dispatched to ... Middle East
-
US says had constructive talks with India on Russian oil price cap planThe United States had constructive talks with Indian officials on a proposal to cap prices of Russian oil, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo ... World News
-
Chinese defense firm takes over lifting Venezuelan oil: SourcesChina has entrusted a defense-focused state firm to ship millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil despite US sanctions, part of a deal to offset Caracas’ ... World News
-
Iran has its eye on Russia-sized hole in the European oil marketIran is aiming to fill the void left behind by Russia in the European oil market if the Middle Eastern country can secure a deal with world powers ... Energy