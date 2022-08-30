.
Iraq can redirect more crude exports to Europe if needed: SOMO source

A worker walks at the Majnoon oil field, near Basra, Iraq, on March 27, 2022. (Reuters)
A worker walks at the Majnoon oil field, near Basra, Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, London

Iraq’s state-owned marketer SOMO can redirect more crude oil exports to Europe if required, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

SOMO began increasing exports to Europe in June, the source said, adding that Iraq has adjusted export flows as a result of increased competition in Asian markets.

India and China have stepped up Russian oil purchases as western oil importers shun trade with Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in February, which it calls a “special military operation.”

