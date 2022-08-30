.
Only sanctions prevent gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline: Kremlin

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany. (Reuters)
Only sanctions prevent gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline: Kremlin

Reuters

Nothing stands on the way of Russian gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline apart from technological problems caused by Western sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced it will shut the pipeline for three days from Wednesday to undertake maintenance of a pumping unit.

The European Union accuses Russia of using gas cuts as an economic weapon, which Moscow denies. Peskov said Russia was ready to fulfil its obligations on gas exports, but Western sanctions were preventing the maintenance and return of equipment.

Read more: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘economic terrorism’ as Europe faces winter gas crunch

