India emerges as new major player in Russian oil market once dominated by China
India has pushed into a corner of the Russian oil market once dominated by China, taking a record number of shipments of a Far Eastern grade as the fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine reshapes trade flows.
Six vessels hauling Russian crude known as ESPO were headed to refiners in the South Asian nation in August, according to traders and shipbrokers. That’s the highest number of cargoes purchased by India since the stream was introduced, and accounts almost one-fifth of available monthly shipments.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“ESPO crude is now becoming a steady flow for India, a country that wasn’t a big fan of the variety for years,” said Emma Li, analyst at Vortexa Ltd. “The voyage to India will take longer, but the shipments might continue as long as the price stays attractive and there aren’t real sanctions blocking the trade.”
India has emerged as a key buyer of Russian energy in the wake of the invasion, scooping up millions of barrels of discounted crude shunned by Europe and the US. As the conflict has dragged on, the third-largest oil importer first ramped up purchases of the flagship Urals crude, which loads from the western part of Russia, and is now competing for ESPO, a distillate-rich grade that comes from the east and was typically favored by Chinese buyers.
The ESPO shipments going to India are cheaper than the nation’s usual Middle Eastern grades, and will likely displace some flows from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, the traders and shipbrokers said. A recent dip in purchases by China’s Sinopec freed up some volumes, enabling Indian buyers to swoop in, they said.
The August shipments of ESPO are up from July’s pace, when five cargoes went to ports such as Vadinar, Sikka, Paradip, and Mundra. Refiners such as state-owned Indian Oil Corp., as well as private processors Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy Ltd operate plants near those terminals.
Before this year’s spree, India wasn’t a prominent player in the trade, with local refiners citing factors such as ESPO’s small cargo size of 100,000 tons being undesirable for the long and costly journey from Kozmino, where it’s loaded. That had left North Asian nations such as China, South Korea, and Japan competing for the 30 to 35 shipments dispatched every month.
Read more: Only sanctions prevent gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline: Kremlin
-
US says had constructive talks with India on Russian oil price cap planThe United States had constructive talks with Indian officials on a proposal to cap prices of Russian oil, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo ... World News
-
India to tell US that Russia oil price cap needs consensusIndia will seek broader consensus before it supports US-led efforts to cap the price of Russian oil, which American officials are expected to push for ... Energy
-
India boosts oil imports from Saudi Arabia, eases Russian oil buying in JulyIndia’s crude oil imports from Russia in July fell for the first time since March along with its overall purchase while supplies from Saudi Arabia ... Energy
-
India increased Russian oil imports in April-May by more than 400,000 bpdIndia cranked up Russian oil imports by 4.7 times in April - May, or by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), year-on-year, thanks to a price ... Energy
-
US talks with India on price cap on Russian oil ‘encouraging’: Treasury chief YellenUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described as “encouraging” talks with India about a proposed price cap on Russian oil that Washington is pushing to ... Energy
-
India wants Russia to discount its oil to less than $70 a barrelIndia is trying to get deeper discounts on Russian oil to compensate for the risk of dealing with the OPEC+ producer as other buyers turn away, ... World News
-
India soaks up every major Russian oil variety as flows persistIndia is doubling down on Russian crude oil purchases despite warnings from the US, snapping up every major grade from the OPEC+ producer as its war ... World News
-
US not to set any ‘red line’ for India’s oil imports from RussiaThe United States will not set any “red line” for India on its energy imports from Russia but does not want to see a “rapid acceleration” in purchases ... Energy
-
India defends purchases of Russian oil amid Ukraine warIndian government officials on Friday defended the continued buying of Russian oil, saying European countries were still purchasing hydrocarbons from ... World News