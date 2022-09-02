.
G7 to ‘urgently’ move toward implementation of price cap on Russian oil imports

Petrol trucks are parked near oil tanks at Volodarskaya LPDS production facility owned by Transneft oil pipeline operator in the village of Konstantinovo in the Moscow region, Russia, on June 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Petrol trucks are parked near oil tanks at Volodarskaya LPDS production facility owned by Transneft oil pipeline operator in the village of Konstantinovo in the Moscow region, Russia, on June 8, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

G7 industrialized powers on Friday said they would “urgently” move toward the implementation of a price cap on Russian oil imports, as they sought to dial up sanctions on Moscow.

“We commit to urgently work on the finalization and implementation of this measure,” G7 finance ministers said in a statement, without specifying the cap level.

“We seek to establish a broad coalition in order to maximize effectiveness and urge all countries that still seek to import Russian oil and petroleum products to commit to doing so only at prices at or below the price cap.”

