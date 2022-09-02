G7 to ‘urgently’ move toward implementation of price cap on Russian oil imports
G7 industrialized powers on Friday said they would “urgently” move toward the implementation of a price cap on Russian oil imports, as they sought to dial up sanctions on Moscow.
“We commit to urgently work on the finalization and implementation of this measure,” G7 finance ministers said in a statement, without specifying the cap level.
“We seek to establish a broad coalition in order to maximize effectiveness and urge all countries that still seek to import Russian oil and petroleum products to commit to doing so only at prices at or below the price cap.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia warns it will stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps
Japan’s JERA signs new LNG deal with Russia’s Sakhalin-2
Gas prices fall to near four-week low on hopes of Nord Stream 1 restart
-
Iran navy says foiled pirate attack on ship in Red SeaAn Iranian naval flotilla foiled a pirate attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Red Sea, the navy said, following a similar incident last ... Middle East
-
Explosion rocks oil refinery in Iran’s Abadan: ReportAn explosion rocked a key oil refinery in Iran’s southwestern city of Abadan overnight, state media said Friday, reporting no casualties.The explosion ... Middle East
-
India emerges as new major player in Russian oil market once dominated by ChinaIndia has pushed into a corner of the Russian oil market once dominated by China, taking a record number of shipments of a Far Eastern grade as the ... Energy