Netherlands expects to reach 80 pct gas storage target set by EU next week
The Netherlands will reach the European Union target of filling up gas storage sites to 80 percent capacity as early as next week, according to its energy minister.
“I expect the Netherlands to reach the 80 percent target in the upcoming days, next week, the Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy Rob Jetten told Bloomberg on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 energy ministers in Bali.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The European Union this year adopted rules requiring countries to ensure gas storage sites are 80 percent full before the coming winter, and 90 percent full in following years as risks to supply piled up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Dutch gas storages have been filled to 77.5 percent capacity as of Friday, according to official data. The facility in Norg has already been filled to 83.3 percent but Bergermeer, the biggest so-called open-access site in Europe, is only 67.8 percent full.
Jetten vowed to “do whatever we can to fill up Norg to 90 percent capacity.” At Bergermeer, “we will also have to use the space that was reserved for Gazprom as energy security is more important,” he said.
Bergermeer, which plays a key role in the region’s energy security is operated by Abu Dhabi’s Taqa, but Gazprom PJSC is entitled to a share of capacity each year and pays a portion of the operating costs.
Jetten said the Dutch government has not received a reaction from Gazprom after it has instructed its state-owned natural-gas company to fill up some of the 40 percent of capacity allocated to the company.
As surging prices threaten the economy and push households toward poverty, the Europe Union is considering unprecedented interventions in the energy market, including price caps, reducing power demand and windfall taxes on profits.
Jetten said price caps will be the most difficult part of the discussion as the bloc’s energy ministers are due to discuss how to respond to the crisis at an emergency meeting next week. He said he prefers subsidy to low-income households over price caps “at the moment.”
“Capping sounds logical because you want to protect your consumers and your businesses but if you introduce the wrong cap there will be difficulties for buying gas or producing electricity,” Jetten said. “Someone’s gotta pay the prices eventually and it will probably be the tax payers’ money to fill in the gap.”
Read more: Regulator warns Germany’s gas situation is tense and could worsen
-
Regulator warns Germany’s gas situation is tense and could worsenGermany’s gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country’s network ... Energy
-
Gazprom piping gas to Europe through Ukraine after Nord Stream 1 stoppageRussia’s Gazprom said it would ship 42.7 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine on Saturday, hours after it announced ... Energy
-
Spain to slash gas and energy bill taxes amid soaring pricesSpain will temporarily slash the sales tax on gas to help consumers facing soaring bills, the prime minister said Thursday, as Russia’s war in Ukraine ... World News
-
Analysis: Full gas storage no fix for Europe’s cold winter energy crunchThe European Union is on track to beat targets for filling gas storage, but analysts warn the bigger factor for energy security this winter will be ... World News
-
France has been ready for Gazprom’s ‘pretext’ to switch off gas: MinisterGazprom is using a mere excuse to switch off natural gas deliveries to its French contractor, the energy minister in Paris said on Wednesday, adding ... Energy
-
New Russia gas halt via Nord Stream 1 tightens energy screws on EuropeRussia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the ... Energy
-
Only sanctions prevent gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline: KremlinNothing stands on the way of Russian gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline apart from technological problems caused by Western ... Energy
-
Russia energy giant Gazprom further cuts France gas deliveriesFrench energy firm Engie said Tuesday that Russian energy giant Gazprom was slashing its natural gas deliveries “due to a disagreement between both ... World News