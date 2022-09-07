EU seeks closer ties with gas-rich Qatar amid energy crisis

The European Union opened an office in Qatar on Wednesday in a sign of the Gulf state’s growing influence in solving the international energy crisis.
EU council president Charles Michel was to meet the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and other top officials in Doha later in the day.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Michel arrived from Algeria where he also discussed supplies of natural gas. Qatar is one of the world’s top suppliers of liquefied natural gas and growing requests have been made by Germany and other European nations.
Michel said his visit was “an important signal of our political will to strengthen ties with Qatar,” as he opened the EU mission.
The EU wants closer ties on “the energy sector, economic development, security challenges,” he told reporters.
Michel’s talks with Qatari leaders were also to focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to the gas shortages now hitting Europe.
Read more:
Analysis: Full gas storage no fix for Europe’s cold winter energy crunch
New Russia gas halt via Nord Stream 1 tightens energy screws on Europe
Russia energy giant Gazprom further cuts France gas deliveries
-
Czech Republic says Russian gas price cap not solution to EU energy crisisThe Czech Republic wants to remove capping Russian gas prices from the agenda of an extraordinary European energy ministers’ meeting on Friday, ... World News
-
Swiss energy firm Axpo latest in Europe to secure state aidThe Swiss government agreed Tuesday to offer financial help to power firm Axpo, the latest European energy company to require state aid after Russia’s ... Energy
-
Turkey’s Erdogan blames Europe’s energy crisis on Russia sanctionsTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday blamed Europe’s energy crisis on sanctions it imposed on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine -- a ... World News
-
EU economic commissioner says EU expects Russia to respect energy contractsThe European Union expects Russia to respect existing energy contracts but is prepared to meet the challenge if it fails to do so, Economic ... Energy