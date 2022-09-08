.
Germany plans to subsidize basic level of power for homes, businesses: Report

Steam rises from the cooling towers of the coal power plant of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies in Niederaussem, Germany, March 3, 2016. (File Photo: Reuters)
Steam rises from the cooling towers of the coal power plant of RWE, one of Europe’s biggest electricity and gas companies in Niederaussem, Germany, on March 3, 2016. (Reuters)

Germany plans to subsidize basic level of power for homes, businesses: Report

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Germany plans to subsidize a basic level of electricity usage for households and set aside cheaper power for small and medium-sized businesses, according to measures set out in an economy ministry paper seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Electricity distributors would be required to grant households a certain electricity quota at a discounted price per kWh, with a similar contingent planned for small and medium-sized enterprises, the paper said.

The stated goal is to decouple the price of electricity from the price of gas, which has rocketed since the Ukraine war due to a plunge in Russian imports to Germany.

The ministry also detailed a planned cap on electricity prices for producers, with the difference on the market price to go toward funding the relief.

Germany also backs EU plans to impose a price cap on electricity, according to the paper.

However, it said: “If agreement cannot be reached quickly enough at European level, a national solution should be sought.”

