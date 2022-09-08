Germany plans to subsidize basic level of power for homes, businesses: Report
Germany plans to subsidize a basic level of electricity usage for households and set aside cheaper power for small and medium-sized businesses, according to measures set out in an economy ministry paper seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Electricity distributors would be required to grant households a certain electricity quota at a discounted price per kWh, with a similar contingent planned for small and medium-sized enterprises, the paper said.
The stated goal is to decouple the price of electricity from the price of gas, which has rocketed since the Ukraine war due to a plunge in Russian imports to Germany.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ministry also detailed a planned cap on electricity prices for producers, with the difference on the market price to go toward funding the relief.
Germany also backs EU plans to impose a price cap on electricity, according to the paper.
However, it said: “If agreement cannot be reached quickly enough at European level, a national solution should be sought.”
Read more:
France raises Russian sanctions-busting with Turkey
Germany can ‘survive’ winter despite energy turmoil: Chancellor
German economy minister faces backlash as companies sound alarm on energy prices
-
Czech Republic says Russian gas price cap not solution to EU energy crisisThe Czech Republic wants to remove capping Russian gas prices from the agenda of an extraordinary European energy ministers’ meeting on Friday, ... World News
-
EU seeks closer ties with gas-rich Qatar amid energy crisisThe European Union opened an office in Qatar on Wednesday in a sign of the Gulf state’s growing influence in solving the international energy ... Energy
-
Gazprom says China will start paying for Russian gas in rubles, yuanRussia’s Gazprom said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to start switching payments for gas supplies to China to yuan and rubles instead of ... Energy