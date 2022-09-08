Greenpeace activists block unloading of Russian gas in Sweden

Activists from environmental group Greenpeace blocked a shipment of Russian gas from unloading at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Sweden on Thursday, the terminal owner and Greenpeace said.



“Activists climbed up on the loading arms at the terminal and they have boats in the water,” a spokeswoman for terminal owner Gasum, Olga Vaisanen, told AFP.



She said the protest at the Nynashamn terminal near Stockholm began around 10:00 am (0800 GMT) and was still going on more than five hours later, though police had forced the activists to climb down from the loading arms.



Greenpeace’s sailboat “Witness” and activists in kayaks were blocking the Dutch-registered LNG tanker Coral Energy from docking and unloading.



They unfurled banners reading “Stop Financing Putin’s War” and “Stop Russian Fossil Trade.”



The activists demanded the Swedish government immediately halt its imports of Russian gas.



“That Russian gas is still allowed to flow into Sweden, more than six months after Putin began his bloody invasion of Ukraine, is unacceptable,” Greenpeace campaigner Karolina Carlsson said in a statement.



“We all know that fossil fuels from Russia are financing the war. The (Swedish) parliament has given the government a clear mandate to stop all imports of Russian energy to Sweden and it is Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s obligation to act on this,” she said.



There are currently no EU or Swedish sanctions on gas imports from Russia, only on oil and coal.



Sweden’s government said in March that only two percent of the total Swedish energy supply consists of natural gas, and an estimated half of this could come from Russia.



