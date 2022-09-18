Saudi oil driller Arabian Drilling hires Goldman, HSBC, SNB Capital for IPO
Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services firm partly held by Schlumberger NV, hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital to manage its IPO in Riyadh, seeking to join a steady stream of Gulf firms tapping equity markets.
The firm will sell 26.7 million shares, or a 30 percent stake, in initial public offering, according to a statement. The offer price will be determined following a book-building period from September 28 to October 5.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
About a third of the IPO will be new shares, and the proceeds will be used to scale up onshore and offshore fleet and expand operations in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, it said.
Arabian Drilling operates 45 rigs and had revenue of $586 million last year. It also has an order backlog of $2.2 billion.
“We are in a period of unprecedented growth for Arabian Drilling -- oil prices are up, demand for energy is high and we are growing,” Chief Executive Officer Ghassan Mirdad said in an interview. “We have a clear strategy for growth, in Saudi or outside, and this needs a lot of funding.”
Investor appetite for Saudi listings remains strong, though a rally in Middle Eastern equities has faded over the past few months as fears of recessions gripped global markets.
Saudi Arabia is home the Middle East’s biggest stock market and saw 10 IPOs in the past 12 months, raising a combined $6.55 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Arabian Drilling could be valued at more than $1.4 billion, people familiar told Bloomberg in April. The company was founded in 1964 and counts Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state energy producer, among its main customers.
The company is looking to capitalize on Aramco’s plans to significantly boost its oil and gas production, while also expanding its operations in the Middle East and eyeing potential acquisitions, Mirdad said.
Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization & Energy Services Co., a firm which is majority controlled by Saudi wealth fund the Public Investment Fund, owns 51 percent of Arabian Drilling. Services Petroliers Schlumberger owns the rest.
Read more: Dubai’s $817 million toll operator Salik IPO covered within hours
-
Kuwaiti conglomerate Alghanim industries weighs $1 billion IPOAlghanim Industries Ltd., one of the largest privately-owned firms in Kuwait, is seeking to raise about $1 billion from a potential initial public ... Financial Markets
-
Investcorp, Mubadala back TruKKer fundraise ahead of planned IPOMiddle Eastern logistics startup TruKKer raised $100 million from investors including Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp and Abu Dhabi wealth fund ... Business
-
Dubai’s $817 million toll operator Salik IPO covered within hoursInvestors snapped up all of the shares on offer in Dubai’s road-toll operator Salik within hours of the IPO opening, indicating that demand for Middle ... Economy
-
Dubai school operator Taaleem Holdings pushes ahead with IPODubai school operator Taaleem Holdings shareholders have approved the sale of shares in an initial public offering, joining a steady stream of Gulf ... Business
-
UAE health firm Burjeel plans Saudi expansion as IPO nearsUnited Arab Emirates healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings, established under VPS Healthcare, on Wednesday announced plans to expand into Saudi Arabia ... Economy
-
Dubai’s Tecom Group IPO falls on trading debut, raises $454 millionTecom Group fell as much as 17 percent in its Dubai trading debut on Tuesday.Shares in the real estate company, whose tenants include Facebook and ... Financial Markets
-
Bahrain wealth fund expects IPO for British car maker McLaren in few yearsBahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, which has a 60 percent stake in Mclaren, expects the British racing team and supercar maker to go public ... Financial Markets
-
Dubai to sell 12.5 pct stake in business park operator Tecom amid IPO pushDubai plans to sell a 12.5 percent stake in business park operator Tecom Group in an initial public offering, the second offering by the government ... Banking & Finance
-
Saudi property developer prices IPO at top of rangeSaudi Arabia property developer Retal Urban Development said on Sunday it had priced its initial public offering at 120 riyals a share, the top of the ... Business