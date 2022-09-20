.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran ready to offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel to ease power shortages: Report

  • Font
Hezbollah flags flutter as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil arrive at al-Ain village in northeastern Lebanon, September 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Hezbollah flags flutter as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil arrive at al-Ain village in northeastern Lebanon, on September 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Iran ready to offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel to ease power shortages: Report

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Iranian officials told a Lebanese technical delegation visiting Tehran on Tuesday that Iran could offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel over five months to help ease its power shortages, Lebanese TV station al-Manar reported.

Iran’s embassy in Beirut said on Monday that fuel ships could be in Lebanon within two weeks. It did not specify what kind of fuel.

If the fuel deal goes through, it would be Iran’s first directly to the Lebanese state after it previously sent some to its ally Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that is part of Lebanon’s coalition government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UN readying US-funded salary support for Lebanese soldiers: Presidency

Talks to mark Lebanon’s southern sea borders in ‘final stages’: President Aoun

Lebanon says to take Novatek's 20 pct share in oil and gas consortium

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More