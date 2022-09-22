Paris’ La Defense business district housing big firms to target lower use of power

Paris’ La Defense business district, whose skyscrapers house many of France’s biggest companies, said it would target a 15 percent reduction in electricity consumption in the area, as Europe faces up to an energy crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked industry, households and municipal authorities to reduce their energy consumption by 10 percent in response to Russia’s cut to gas supplies and spiraling energy prices.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



La Defense lies to the west of Paris, and is often regarded as the French capital’s version of London’s Canary Wharf.

Read more: Paris to turn off Versailles, Louvre lights earlier in France energy saving push