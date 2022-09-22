Paris’ La Defense business district housing big firms to target lower use of power
Paris’ La Defense business district, whose skyscrapers house many of France’s biggest companies, said it would target a 15 percent reduction in electricity consumption in the area, as Europe faces up to an energy crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron has asked industry, households and municipal authorities to reduce their energy consumption by 10 percent in response to Russia’s cut to gas supplies and spiraling energy prices.
La Defense lies to the west of Paris, and is often regarded as the French capital’s version of London’s Canary Wharf.
