UK government lifts moratorium on energy fracking to boost oil, gas output
Britain on Thursday lifted a moratorium on fracking, a controversial method to dig for fossil fuels, in order to boost oil and gas output after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The government had in 2019 called a halt to fracking -- a process which blasts water, sand, and chemicals underground to release shale oil and gas -- due to fears it could trigger earthquakes.
