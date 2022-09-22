.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK government lifts moratorium on energy fracking to boost oil, gas output

  • Font
fracking shale gas energy Shutterstock
Fracking is a process which blasts water, sand, and chemicals underground to release shale oil and gas. (Shutterstock)

UK government lifts moratorium on energy fracking to boost oil, gas output

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

Britain on Thursday lifted a moratorium on fracking, a controversial method to dig for fossil fuels, in order to boost oil and gas output after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government had in 2019 called a halt to fracking -- a process which blasts water, sand, and chemicals underground to release shale oil and gas -- due to fears it could trigger earthquakes.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: UK unveils six-month plan to pay half of business energy bills

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More