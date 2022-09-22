UK government lifts moratorium on energy fracking to boost oil, gas output

Britain on Thursday lifted a moratorium on fracking, a controversial method to dig for fossil fuels, in order to boost oil and gas output after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government had in 2019 called a halt to fracking -- a process which blasts water, sand, and chemicals underground to release shale oil and gas -- due to fears it could trigger earthquakes.

