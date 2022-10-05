US criticizes OPEC+ decision, accuses organization of siding with Russia

The White House criticized the decision on Wednesday by OPEC+ to cut oil production, saying US President Joe Biden was “disappointed” and that Washington would look to reduce the organization’s control over energy prices.

“The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said in a statement.

The US officials said the decision would negatively impact lower- and middle-income countries the most.

OPEC+ ministers met in person for the first time in months, agreeing to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day despite reports that the Biden administration has been lobbying Gulf states against the move.

Wednesday’s statement from the White House said the US would continue pumping oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that Biden has directed his energy secretary to look at ways to increase domestic production in the “immediate term.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration will open talks with Congress “on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that the move was a “mistake” and accused OPEC+ of “aligning with Russia.”

Earlier in the day, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US needed to become less dependent on OPEC+ and foreign oil producers.

