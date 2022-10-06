Kremlin says OPEC+ decision to cut production is aimed at stabilizing market

The decision of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers to reduce output by two million barrels per day is aimed at market stabilization, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Dmitry Peskov also said that by agreeing to reduce output, OPEC+ has confirmed its credentials as an organization responsible for market stability

The OPEC+ group at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday ignored pleas from the White House to keep oil flowing and agreed the cut, its deepest since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more:

US criticizes OPEC+ decision, accuses organization of siding with Russia

OPEC+ agrees oil production cuts of 2 mln bpd

What is NOPEC, the US bill to pressure OPEC+?