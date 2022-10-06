Kremlin says OPEC+ decision to cut production is aimed at stabilizing market
The decision of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers to reduce output by two million barrels per day is aimed at market stabilization, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Dmitry Peskov also said that by agreeing to reduce output, OPEC+ has confirmed its credentials as an organization responsible for market stability
The OPEC+ group at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday ignored pleas from the White House to keep oil flowing and agreed the cut, its deepest since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more:
US criticizes OPEC+ decision, accuses organization of siding with Russia
OPEC+ agrees oil production cuts of 2 mln bpd
-
US criticizes OPEC+ decision, accuses organization of siding with RussiaThe Biden administration said it would open talks with Congress “on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices.” Energy
-
OPEC+ agrees oil production cuts of 2 mln bpdOPEC+ agreed its deepest cuts to oil production since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight ... Energy
-
What is NOPEC, the US bill to pressure OPEC+?US legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, ... Energy