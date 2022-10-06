Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Kremlin says OPEC+ decision to cut production is aimed at stabilizing market

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The decision of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers to reduce output by two million barrels per day is aimed at market stabilization, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dmitry Peskov also said that by agreeing to reduce output, OPEC+ has confirmed its credentials as an organization responsible for market stability

The OPEC+ group at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday ignored pleas from the White House to keep oil flowing and agreed the cut, its deepest since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more:

US criticizes OPEC+ decision, accuses organization of siding with Russia

OPEC+ agrees oil production cuts of 2 mln bpd

What is NOPEC, the US bill to pressure OPEC+?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size