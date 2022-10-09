Theme
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, on April 14, 2020. (Reuters)
OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says US’s Yellen: Report

Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the OPEC+ grouping to cut oil production was “unhelpful and unwise” for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

“We’re very worried about developing countries and the problems they face,” Yellen told the newspaper in an interview.

She also criticized allies for being slow to send financial aid to Ukraine.

“The pace of transferring money to Ukraine is far too slow,” Yellen added, pointing out that some countries that had pledged assistance had not got round to disbursing it.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
