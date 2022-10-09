TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks starting this month
French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites.
“TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French people in the best possible conditions,” TotalEnergies said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The formal wage talks were initially scheduled to start mid-November. Starting them ahead of schedule is one of the key demands of the CGT union behind the strikes.
Read more: France struggles with petrol supply following refinery worker strikes
-
France struggles with petrol supply following refinery worker strikesMore than a fifth of France’s service stations were grappling with supply problems on Saturday, the energy ministry said, as strikes at refineries run ... Energy
-
France says EU should respond in kind to Biden’s EV subsidiesFrench Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday the European Union should consider applying electric-vehicle subsidies to cars built in the bloc, ... Energy
-
Macron says wants to make it easier to build renewable energy projects in FrancePresident Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he will cut red tape to halve the time it takes in France to get renewable projects off the ground, ... Energy