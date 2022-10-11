Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
General view of construction work at the Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station construction site, in Bridgwater, Britain April 7, 2022. Finnbarr Webster/Pool via REUTERS
General view of construction work at the Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station construction site, in Bridgwater, Britain April 7, 2022. (Reuters)

UK nuclear body backs small modular reactor plan in Trawsfynydd, North Wales

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Britain’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) said on Tuesday it had agreed to work with the Welsh government to develop a small scale nuclear power project in Trawsfynydd, North Wales.

A subsidiary of the NDA is decommissioning Britain’s only inland nuclear reactor at the site in the Snowdonia National Park.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain committed in April to develop new sources of energy, including delivering advanced nuclear power from small modular reactors.

Alan Raymant, the chief executive of the Welsh government body responsible for the site, Cwmni Egino, said the agreement with the NDA was critical to the successful delivery of its vision for the development of new nuclear at Trawsfynydd.

Read more: Nuclear share in energy generation falls to lowest in four decades: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size