UK nuclear body backs small modular reactor plan in Trawsfynydd, North Wales
Britain’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) said on Tuesday it had agreed to work with the Welsh government to develop a small scale nuclear power project in Trawsfynydd, North Wales.
A subsidiary of the NDA is decommissioning Britain’s only inland nuclear reactor at the site in the Snowdonia National Park.
Britain committed in April to develop new sources of energy, including delivering advanced nuclear power from small modular reactors.
Alan Raymant, the chief executive of the Welsh government body responsible for the site, Cwmni Egino, said the agreement with the NDA was critical to the successful delivery of its vision for the development of new nuclear at Trawsfynydd.
