Indian green energy firms join hands to develop a carbon market

India’s green energy companies, such as Adani Green, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Group, and carbon offsetters like EKI Energy Services, have come together to develop a carbon credit market to help achieve energy transition goals.
India is one of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters and it aims to reach net zero emissions by 2070.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to become an industrial powerhouse while also cutting emissions by 60 million tonnes a year by 2030, highlighting the importance of a robust carbon trading market.
“A domestic market that is formed in unison and close consultation with relevant industry stakeholders can tremendously accelerate the country’s transition to become carbon neutral,” Manish Dabkara, president of the newly formed Carbon Market Association of India, told the media on Tuesday.
Dabkara owns EKI Energy Services, which deals in carbon offsetting business.
The association includes Hero Future Energies, Ayana Renewable Power, and global private equity major KKR’s Virescent Infra,among several others.
It aims to act as a mediator between government and industry to facilitate trade of carbon credits which would imply increased carbon neutral growth, Dabkara said.
The lower house of parliament passed an Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 in August that seeks to establish carbon trading.
Under a carbon trading scheme, government and private entities can earn carbon credits by reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. The same credits can be bought and sold in markets.
Read more: India loosens rules to promote switch to clean energy
-
India’s top refiner to spend $25 billion on net zero targetIndian Oil Corp., the country’s biggest refiner, said it plans to spend 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to achieve carbon neutrality by 2046. The ... Energy
-
India’s ‘energy transition’ minister talks net zero goals, green energy investmentsEarlier this month, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans at COP26 to reach net-zero carbon emissions in 2070 and boost the share of ... Energy
-
France respects India keeping energy, other ties with Russia, foreign minister saysFrance is aware of and respects India’s energy and other relations with Russia, its foreign minister told the India Today news channel on Thursday ... World News
-
India says no pressure on it to limit energy purchases from RussiaIndia said on Friday there was no pressure on it from Western countries or anywhere else over its energy purchases from Russia, as Indian firms step ... World News
-
I2U2: Israel, UAE, US, and India launch joint food security, clean energy initiativesIsrael, India, the US, and the United Arab Emirates held a meeting on Thursday to discusses joint cooperation in food security and clean energy ... Middle East
-
India loosens rules to promote switch to clean energyIndia has eased rules to allow commercial and industrial consumers to switch to green sources of electricity, as the nation seeks to decarbonize its ... World News
-
Total, Adani team up for $5 billion India hydrogen projectFrench giant TotalEnergies SE and Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate plan to invest $5 billion to produce green hydrogen and related ... Energy