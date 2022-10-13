Theme
A worker is seen next to a pipe at a construction site on the extension of Russia's TurkStream gas pipeline after a visit of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, in Letnitsa, Bulgaria, June 1, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A worker is seen next to a pipe at a construction site on the extension of Russia's TurkStream gas pipeline. (File photo: Reuters)

Several arrested in foiled attack on TurkStream pipeline in Russia: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Kremlin said on Thursday that several people had been arrested during a foiled attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline on Russian territory, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has said it is stepping up security on the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Turkey, amid unexplained ruptures on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and an oil leak on the Druzhba pipeline in Poland.

