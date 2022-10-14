Theme
Lebanon's Energy Minister Walid Fayyad. (File photo: AFP)
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Walid Fayyad. (File photo: AFP)

Lebanon’s energy minister: Qatar interested in joining oil consortium in Eastern Med

Reuters
Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister said on Friday Qatar has expressed an interest in joining a consortium involving Eni and TotalEnergies that is exploring for oil in the eastern Mediterranean sea.

A post on the official cabinet Twitter account, citing Walid Fayyad, said the consortium was exploring for oil in blocks 4 and 9 in the region.

Earlier this week, Lebanon and Israel reached a historic agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of US-mediated negotiations, which opens the way for offshore energy exploration.

