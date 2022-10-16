Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Model of natural gas pipeline and Gazprom logo, July 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Model of natural gas pipeline and Gazprom logo, July 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Gas

Head of Russia’s Gazprom Alexei Miller says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin.

The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies,” Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

President Vladimir Putin last month threatened to cut off energy supplies if price caps were imposed, warning the West it would be “frozen” like a wolf’s tail in a famous Russian fairy tale.

Cutting supplies from Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the world’s top natural gas exporter, would roil global energy markets, leaving the world economy facing even higher energy prices.

Read more:

Nord Stream gas capacity to Europe restrained by repair delays: Russia’s Gazprom

Russia sanctions west European Gazprom units and owner of Polish part of gas pipeline

Poland terminates Yamal gas pipeline agreement with Russia’s Gazprom

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size