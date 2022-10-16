OPEC Secretary General says oil markets are going through ‘great fluctuations’
OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais says that “oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations.”
Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organization is to maintain market stability.
