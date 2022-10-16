Theme
OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais gestures at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on October 5, 2022. (Reuters)
OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais gestures at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, October 5, 2022. (Reuters)
Oil

OPEC Secretary General says oil markets are going through ‘great fluctuations’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais says that “oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations.”

Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organization is to maintain market stability.

