UAE targets clean projects at 50 percent of energy mix by 2050: Energy minister
The United Arab Emirates aims to increase clean projects’ share of its energy mix to 50 percent by 2050, state news agency WAM cited energy minister as saying on Sunday.
Suhail al-Mazrouei also said the Gulf state would start revising its energy strategy at the beginning of 2023 to align it with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.
