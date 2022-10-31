Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
General view of the Libyan state National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli, Libya July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed
General view of the Libyan state National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli, Libya July 14, 2022. (Reuters)

Libya agrees gas deal with Eni and BP: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Libya has agreed with Eni and BP to begin extracting natural gas from a Mediterranean gas field believed to be bigger than Egypt’s huge Zohr field, the head of the National Oil Company (NOC) told Skynews Arabia on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Eni will also invest $8 billion to develop natural gas fields in western Libya, NOC’s Farhat Bengdara added.

Speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference in Abu Dhabi, Bengdara told Skynews Arabia that Libya expects between $35 billion and $37 billion in oil revenue this year and that it has proven natural gas reserves that exceed 80 trillion cubic feet.

Read more:

Libya PM Dbeibah defends undersea gas deal with Turkey

Greece and Egypt call Turkish-Libyan gas deal ‘illegal’

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut ‘purely economic’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size