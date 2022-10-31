Libya agrees gas deal with Eni and BP: Report

Libya has agreed with Eni and BP to begin extracting natural gas from a Mediterranean gas field believed to be bigger than Egypt’s huge Zohr field, the head of the National Oil Company (NOC) told Skynews Arabia on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Eni will also invest $8 billion to develop natural gas fields in western Libya, NOC’s Farhat Bengdara added.

Speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference in Abu Dhabi, Bengdara told Skynews Arabia that Libya expects between $35 billion and $37 billion in oil revenue this year and that it has proven natural gas reserves that exceed 80 trillion cubic feet.

Read more:

Libya PM Dbeibah defends undersea gas deal with Turkey

Greece and Egypt call Turkish-Libyan gas deal ‘illegal’

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut ‘purely economic’