OPEC+ ‘only a phone call away’ if world needs more oil: UAE energy minister
The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ is willing to provide the world with the oil it needs, and that if consumers require more, the alliance of top producers was “only a phone call away.”
Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in Abu Dhabi that OPEC+, which groups the producer bloc with allies including
Russia, can always be trusted to balance oil supply and demand. “We are only a phone call away if the requirements are there,” he said.
OPEC+ faced one of its biggest clashes with the West after it agreed oil production cuts in October, a decision the US administration called shortsighted.
The group is expected to hold its next meeting in Vienna on December 4, one day before an agreement by the Group of Seven
countries to cap Russian oil sales at an enforced low price is due to go into effect.
Energy ministers and CEOs of top oil companies have meanwhile gathered in Abu Dhabi to discuss investment in oil and gas, crude markets, energy prices and economic growth at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken up the global oil trade.
Speaking at the conference on Monday, US energy envoy Amos Hochstein said energy had to be priced to allow for economic growth, adding that more investment is needed in the oil and gas sector.
Investment from the United States and others is not enough, he stressed. “Regardless where you are on energy spectrum, we
must all invest and innovate,” he said.
Hochstein said the relationship between the United States and the UAE is “strong, long-standing and enduring.” Reflecting
on the spat with OPEC+, he told reporters: “People are allowed to have disagreements. It’s a lot less drama than people think.”
Saudi Arabia and the UAE, two of the world’s biggest oil producers, are boosting output and refining, and working on clean hydrogen, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday.
“We and the UAE are going to be the exemplary producers,” he said.
The UAE is releasing its first revision of its energy plan in 2023, which will increase its green targets, Mazrouei said.
“We are expecting that this update will have more green sources of energy in it,” he said. “We will see the target, but the expectation, I’m optimistic that we will raise up the contribution of renewables.”
Read more: Saudi Arabia, UAE for higher oil output, less emissions days before COP27 talks
