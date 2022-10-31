UAE ADNOC Chief says world needs maximum energy, minimum emissions

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that zeroing out hydrocarbon investment due to natural decline could lead to a loss of five million barrels of oil per day a year from current supplies.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The data is clear. If we zero out hydrocarbon investment ... due to natural decline ... we would lose five million barrels per day of oil each year from current supplies. This would make the shocks we have experienced this year feel like a minor tremor,” Jaber said speaking at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

The world needs maximum energy and minimum emissions, he added.

The global energy landscape is going through a perfect storm, said Jaber.

“Here are the hard facts: Global supply chains continue to be fragile. Geopolitics are now more complex, fragmented and polarized than ever,” he added.

Read more:

Qatar in talks with TotalEnergies, Eni for stake in Lebanon gas block

UAE targets clean projects at 50 percent of energy mix by 2050: Energy minister

Masdar opens new office in Saudi Arabia to boost presence in renewable energy market