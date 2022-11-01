Saudi Aramco posts 39 pct jump in third-quarter profits: Statement
Saudi Aramco on Tuesday announced a 39 percent increase in third-quarter profits, the latest financial results boosted by higher oil prices resulting largely from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The energy giants net income totaled $42.4 billion, up from $30.4 billion during the same period last year, and was “primarily driven by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold”, it said in a filing with the Saudi stock exchange.
