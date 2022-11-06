First phase of Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery starts commercial operations

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (KIPIC) said on Sunday the first phase of Al-Zour refinery has started commercialoperations, according to state news agency (KUNA).



The commercial launch comes after the project started last month to produce and sell primary quantities of fuel oil and supply it to local power stations.

Originally planned more than a decade ago but repeatedly delayed, Al-Zour will be the largest integrated refinery and

petrochemicals plant in Kuwait.

