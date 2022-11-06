Theme
A general view of one of three Atmospheric Residue Desulphurisation units (ARDS) at the Al Zour Refinery, that is under construction in Al Zour, Kuwait, on February 13,2020. (Reuters)
Oil

First phase of Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery starts commercial operations

Reuters
Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (KIPIC) said on Sunday the first phase of Al-Zour refinery has started commercialoperations, according to state news agency (KUNA).

The commercial launch comes after the project started last month to produce and sell primary quantities of fuel oil and supply it to local power stations.

Originally planned more than a decade ago but repeatedly delayed, Al-Zour will be the largest integrated refinery and
petrochemicals plant in Kuwait.

