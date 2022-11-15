Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A staff member is seen on the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour, Italy, November 19, 2015. Picture taken November 19, 2015. (Reuters)
A staff member is seen on the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour, Italy, November 19, 2015. Picture taken November 19, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

Italy’s Saipem wins $800 million offshore deals in Middle East and West Africa

Reuters, Rome
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Italian energy contractor Saipem has won five offshore drilling contracts in the Middle East and Western Africa worth about $800 million, it said on Tuesday.

In the Middle East, two contracts concern drilling units to be chartered by third parties, with a third relating to the extension of an existing contract.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In West Africa, Saipem was awarded contracts for operations off the Ivory Coast, expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, and for an Eni-operated Angola offshore project slated to start next year.

Saipem has now agreed about 1.6 billion euros ($1.66 billion) of new contracts in offshore drilling since the start of this year, it said.

Last month the company beat analyst expectations for third-quarter results and raised its 2022 guidance, with CEO Alessandro Puliti saying the group was ahead of schedule on delivery of business plan targets.

Read more: Italy’s Saipem inks investment MoU with Saudi Aramco

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size