Qatar Energy CEO and Qatar's State Minister for Energy Saad al-Kaabi speaks at an event announcing agreements for the construction of the world's largest Blue Ammonia project in Doha, Qatar, August 31, 2022. (Reuters)
QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec

Reuters, Doha
QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters on Monday the firm signed a 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec, the longest in the history of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) deals.

“Today is an important milestone for the first sales and purchase agreement for North Field East project, it is 4 million tonnes for 27 years to Sinopec of China,” Kaabi said at an interview in Doha, shortly before the signing of the deal.

“It is the largest ever single SPA signed in the history of the LNG industry.”

