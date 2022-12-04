Theme
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. (File photo: Reuters))
Oil

Russia will not export oil subject to Western-imposed price cap: Novak

Reuters, Moscow
Russia will not export oil that is subject a Western-imposed price cap even if Moscow has to accept a drop in oil production, President Vladimir Putin’s point man on energy said on Sunday.

“We are working on mechanisms to prohibit the use of a price cap instrument, regardless of what level is set, because such interference could further destabilize the market,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Russia will not operate under a price cap, even if Moscow has to cut production, Novak said.

On Friday, G7 nations and Australia agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive
President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

