Oil prices rise 3 pct on OPEC+ output plans and price cap on Russian crude
Oil prices rose 3 percent on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and the start of a G7 price cap on Russian crude.
At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand in the world’s top oil importer, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Brent crude futures were up $2.53, or 3 percet, at $88.10 a barrel by 1330 GMT. WTI crude futures gained $2.40, or 3 percent, to $82.38.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on
Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.
“The decision ... is not a surprise, given the uncertainty in the market over the impact of the December 5 EU Russia crude oil
import ban and the G7 price cap,” said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president of consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
“In addition, the producers’ group faces downside risk from the potential for weakening global economic growth and China’s
zero COVID-19 policy.”
The Group of Seven (G7) countries and Australia last week agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on seaborne Russian oil.
Business and manufacturing activity in China, the world’s second-largest economy, have been hit this year by strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Persistent sluggishness in the Chinese economy could reverse oil’s price gains, analysts warned.
“From the OPEC+ perspective, it can’t be easy to make reliable forecasts against that backdrop and the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in China, which currently looks far more promising from a demand perspective,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.
Read more: Russia will not export oil subject to Western-imposed price cap: Novak
-
Saudi Arabia lowers January Arab Light crude official prices to Asia: AramcoSaudi Arabia lowered the January official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.25 a barrel versus the ... Energy
-
G7 price cap on Russian oil goes into effect, Russia to only sell at market priceThe Group of Seven price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in ... Energy
-
Russia will not export oil subject to Western-imposed price cap: NovakRussia will not export oil that is subject a Western-imposed price cap even if Moscow has to accept a drop in oil production, President Vladimir ... Energy
-
Oil buyers don’t want to boost imports next year because of economic weakness: KuwaitKuwait’s state energy company said customers are reluctant to increase oil imports next year, signaling that the market’s being suppressed by global ... Energy
-
Zelenskyy says $60 price cap on Russian oil isn’t ‘serious’The $60 price cap on seaborne Russian oil agreed by Group of Seven nations and Australia is not serious and will do little to deter Russia from waging ... Energy