Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
aramco
Saudi Arabia lowered the January selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia.
Oil

Saudi Arabia lowers January Arab Light crude official prices to Asia: Aramco

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia lowered the January official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.25 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country’s state oil producer Aramco said on Monday.

The price is $2.20 a barrel less than the December OSP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at minus $0.10 a barrel against ICE Brent for January and to the United States at $6.35 versus ASCI.

Read more: OPEC+ agrees to stick to oil output targets

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size