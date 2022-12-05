Saudi Arabia lowers January Arab Light crude official prices to Asia: Aramco

Saudi Arabia lowered the January official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.25 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country’s state oil producer Aramco said on Monday.



The price is $2.20 a barrel less than the December OSP.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at minus $0.10 a barrel against ICE Brent for January and to the United States at $6.35 versus ASCI.

Advertisement

Read more: OPEC+ agrees to stick to oil output targets