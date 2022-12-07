Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks during the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference at the capital Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel on January 27, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia will remain reliable energy partner for China: Energy minister

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday, during a visit by the Chinese leader to the Kingdom, that Saudi Arabia would remain a trusted and reliable energy partner for China, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Abdulaziz told SPA that cooperation between China, the world’s biggest energy consumer, and the Kingdom, the worlds’ top oil exporter, had helped maintain global oil market stability.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Kingdom will remain, in this area, a trusted and reliable partner for China,” the agency quoted him as saying.

He said Saudi Arabia and China would seek to boost cooperation in energy supply chains by establishing a regional center in the Kingdom for Chinese factories.

Read more:

Energy crisis fuels renewables boom, raising hopes to meet climate targets: IEA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size