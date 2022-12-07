Theme
Model of natural gas pipeline and UK flag, July 18, 2022. (Reuters)
US to increase gas exports to UK to ease reliance on Russian energy

AFP, London
The US plans to increase gas exports to Britain next year, easing its close ally’s reliance on Russian energy, a joint statement said Wednesday.

Washington will seek to export at least 9-10 billion cubic meters of liquid natural gas over the next year via UK terminals, more than doubling the level in 2021, it added.

“This partnership will bring down prices for British consumers and help end Europe’s dependence on Russian energy once and for all,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in the statement.

The tie-up forms part of a new UK-US Energy Security and Affordability Partnership “to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilize energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables.”

The partnership will be steered by an action group, whose first meeting is due Thursday.

