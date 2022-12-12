TotalEnergies says committed to start Lebanon drilling next year

TotalEnergies on Monday said it was working towards exploiting its new Lebanon block 9 offshore gas project from next year, adding that it would likely select the vendor for a new drilling rig in the first quarter of 2023.
“Pre-orders have also been placed with suppliers for equipment required,” the company added in a statement.
The French oil and gas major in October reached a deal with the Lebanese government on the fate of the gas field, as a landmark maritime border agreement with Israel was coming into force.
