This file photo taken on May 28, 2021 shows the new TotalEnergies logo during its unveling ceremony, at a charging station in La Defense on the outskirts of Paris. (AFP)
TotalEnergies says committed to start Lebanon drilling next year

Reuters, Paris
TotalEnergies on Monday said it was working towards exploiting its new Lebanon block 9 offshore gas project from next year, adding that it would likely select the vendor for a new drilling rig in the first quarter of 2023.

“Pre-orders have also been placed with suppliers for equipment required,” the company added in a statement.

The French oil and gas major in October reached a deal with the Lebanese government on the fate of the gas field, as a landmark maritime border agreement with Israel was coming into force.

Read more: Israel allows TotalEnergies, Eni to search for gas offshore post Lebanon border deal

