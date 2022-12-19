Gas price cap deal within reach: EU energy chief

A deal on a European Union gas price cap is within reach, the bloc’s energy policy chief said on Monday as she arrived to a meeting of EU countries’ energy ministers in Brussels, where they will attempt to approve the policy.



“I strongly believe that the deal is within reach. Of course, it requires a very strong spirit of compromise from everyone,” Kadri Simson said.

