European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson attends a news conference on Energy, which is set to tackle soaring costs due to curbed gas supplies from Russia, in Brussels Belgium September 9, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Gas price cap deal within reach: EU energy chief

A deal on a European Union gas price cap is within reach, the bloc’s energy policy chief said on Monday as she arrived to a meeting of EU countries’ energy ministers in Brussels, where they will attempt to approve the policy.

“I strongly believe that the deal is within reach. Of course, it requires a very strong spirit of compromise from everyone,” Kadri Simson said.

