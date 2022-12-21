Theme
A worker walks past a gas tube that connects the 'Hoegh Esperanza' Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) with main land during the opening of the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, December 17, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
ADNOC Logistics, AG&P sign 11-year charter deal for India import terminal

Reuters, Singapore
Published:
The maritime logistics arm of state oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Singapore-based Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific (AG&P) have signed a charter agreement to use a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier as a floating storage unit in India.

The LNG carrier is owned by ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S). It will be used at AG&P's LNG import terminal in India which will be commissioned in the second half of 2024, according to a statement by AG&P on Wednesday.

The agreement is valid for 11 years with the option of a four-year extension, and is the third agreement signed between the two companies for a floating storage unit lease in India and the Philippines.

The statement added that an AG&P subsidiary called GAS Entec would convert the LNG carrier to a floating storage unit, while its operations and maintenance will be undertaken by ADNOC L&S.

The floating storage unit will be moored alongside a regasification unit, and the integrated terminal will have an initial capacity of five million tons per annum (mtpa).

An official at AG&P said earlier in December that the company aimed to set up its first LNG terminal in India by the end of 2024.

