Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit
Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Sunday in the fields of the circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen and fuel ammonia, the Saudi energy ministry said on Twitter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is visiting the kingdom.
Read more:
Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal
Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan
Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters: Report
-
Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage dealJapan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) has renewed a deal with Saudi Aramco for crude oil storage on the island of Okinawa for ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2025 Osaka in JapanSaudi Arabia will participate in the Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan, it was announced on the sidelines of the International Planning Meeting (IPM) held in ... Saudi Arabia
-
Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters: ReportThree Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan’s ... World News