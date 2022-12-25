Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. (Twitter)
Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. (Twitter)

Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Sunday in the fields of the circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen and fuel ammonia, the Saudi energy ministry said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is visiting the kingdom.

Read more:

Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal

Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan

Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size