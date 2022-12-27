Egypt launches new bid round for Mediterranean, Nile Delta oil and gas exploration
The Egyptian government announced the launch of a global tender for oil and gas exploration in 12 regions in the Mediterranean Sea and the Nile Delta, days after demarcating its western maritime borders, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.
The tender was set for 12 blocks, split evenly between onshore and offshore, and the deadline for offers in the bid round was set for April 30, 2023, the tender announcement showed.
