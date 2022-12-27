Oman to export 2.35 mln tonnes of LNG to Japan starting in 2025: State news agency

Theme
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo. (File photo: Reuters)
Oman LNG on Tuesday signed an agreement to export 2.35 million tonnes of LNG annually to Japan’s top electricity generator, JERA, and trading houses Mitsui & Co and Itochu Corp, state news agency ONA reported.

The contracts will run over five and 10 years, beginning in 2025, ONA said.

The agreement was signed during a visit to Oman by Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

