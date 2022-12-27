Theme
Models of oil barrels are seen in front of the displayed sign stop, EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap: Decree

Reuters
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in the cap from Feb. 1 for five months.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow's “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The Kremlin's decree stated: “This...comes into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023.”

Crude oil exports will be banned from Feb 1, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after Feb. 1.

The decree includes a clause that allows for Putin to overrule the ban in special cases.

