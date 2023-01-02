Dubai’s share of clean energy reaches 14 pct of total power production capacity

Dubai’s share of clean energy has reached 14 percent of its total power production capacity, the CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said during a visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

During his visit, DEWA’s Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed al-Tayer inspected the progress of the fourth phase of the park, where 417 megawatts has been connected to DEWA’s grid.

This includes 217 MW from photovoltaic solar panels and 200 MW from CSP using parabolic basins. The fourth phase is 92 percent complete and is being implemented by Noor Energy 1, of which DEWA owns 51 percent and clean energy investor ACWA Power holds 25 percent. The Silk Road Fund owns the remaining 24 percent.

The solar park is the largest of its kind in the world using the independent power producer (IPP) model and will have a production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030 using photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies.

Al-Tayer also visited the fifth phase of the solar park, where DEWA has connected 600 MW to its grid.

The fifth phase has a total capacity of 900 MW and investments of $563 million (AED 2.058 billion). The 300 MW third project of the 5th phase is 52.9 percent complete and is due to be commissioned in 2023.

It uses the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies with single axis tracking to increase energy production. Once complete, it will provide clean energy for over 270,000 homes in Dubai and reduce 1.18 million tons of carbon emissions each year.

The 4th phase of the solar park, with a capacity of 950 MW and investments of around $4.3 billion (AED 15.78 billion), is the largest single-site solar CSP plant in the world. It combines CSP and solar photovoltaic technologies and, on completion, will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world, at 15 hours. The 4th phase will provide clean energy for around 320,000 homes and reduce 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions each year.

Al-Tayer said DEWA was working towards the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is central to these goals, he added.

“Since its launch, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from around the world in DEWA’s major projects in collaboration with the private sector using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. Through this model, DEWA has attracted around AED 40 billion [$10.9 billion] of investments and received the lowest global solar energy prices (levelized costs) five consecutive times, making Dubai a global benchmark for solar energy prices,” he said.

